‘Kiss my a--’: Man jailed after apparent mooning provokes scuffle, shooting, Miami police say

MIAMI – A woman taunting her ex-boyfriend by dropping trou in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood last New Year’s Eve evoked an angry reaction that eventually led to a shooting, according to a police report.

Now, nearly a year to the day of the incident, Miami police arrested the woman’s ex-boyfriend Tuesday.

According to the report, just after 5 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2021, then-21-year-old Tyrek Collins, of northeast Miami-Dade, stopped by his ex’s house on Northwest Sixth Avenue to drop off some shoes for the 3-year-old child that the two shared.

Collins’ ex-girlfriend began arguing with him and told him to leave, police wrote.

Collins reportedly replied that he “didn’t need to go anywhere.”

That’s when his ex-girlfriend “lowered her pants and told (him) to ‘kiss my a--,’” officers wrote.

Collins then got out of his car and pointed a gun at his ex, who then grabbed the gun, resulting in a “tussle” that led to her falling onto the ground, according to police.

The woman’s mother, witnessing the fight, jumped in to try to “de-escalate” the situation, police wrote, but instead, wound up getting shot in both legs amid the melee after the gun went off.

Collins ran away and police did not find him until nearly a year later, when officers with MPD’s Domestic Violence Apprehension Unit arrested him at his home on Northeast 109th Street Tuesday morning.

He faces charges of aggravated battery with a firearm causing great bodily harm, aggravated assault with a firearm and discharging a firearm in public.

Collins was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.