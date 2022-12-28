Miami’s New Year’s Eve celebration returns to Bayfront Park

MIAMI – Bayfront Park management trust and the city of Miami held a news conference Wednesday to discuss their upcoming 2023 New Year’s Eve event with plans for a free outdoor concert and fireworks display.

Tony Albelo, CEO of Engagelive, told Local 10 News’ Saira Anwar that a virtual digitized “big orange” will be launched with its official laser countdown clock set to ascend 400 feet to the top of the InterContinental Miami hotel.

The event will take place at 301 Biscayne Blvd on Saturday from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

The big stage is featuring some of the biggest names in music, with performances by Latin Grammy Award winners like Willy Chirino, virtuoso trompetist Arturo Sandoval and Amaury Gutiérrez just to name a few.

According to a news release, “The celebration welcomes special guest Nomcebo Zikode, from South Africa, who together with DJ Master KG in 2020 created the popular song “Jerusalema” a hit that has crossed all borders and continents.”

The event will be hosted by entertainers that include Amara La Negra, Carlos Aydan, Franjio Useche, Gabriela Vergara and Jeffrey Batista.

Miami Police Chief Manuel Morales also discussed their plan to keep the crowd safe.

“We’ll have officers throughout the event inside and outside to make sure everybody is safe,” said Morales.

All families are invited to enjoy the free outdoor display where they can experience an impressive array of artist performances for all tastes.

General Admission:

• General Admission to Bayfront New Year’s Eve is free, however, please keep in mind that space is limited.

• Doors for General Admission open at 6:00 p.m.

• Parking is also limited due to the location

Organizers suggest a ride-share service or public transportation. The Metromover station is located right outside of the venue.

For more information on the event click here.