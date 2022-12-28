Police investigating after toddler injured in Deerfield Beach hit-and-run

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that left a toddler injured on Wednesday afternoon in Deerfield Beach.

According to BSO Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro, the incident occurred around noon near the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard.

Detectives said a preliminary investigation revealed a toddler was playing in a parking lot and ran into oncoming traffic. A passing vehicle hit the toddler and left the scene.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital to receive treatment for injuries listed as not life-threatening at this time, authorities said.

This is a developing story.