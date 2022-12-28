Tourists visiting South Florida glad to have escaped extreme cold impacting most of U.S.

HOLLYWOOD BEACH, Fla. – South Florida experienced a cold snap over the holiday weekend, but it was nothing compared to what the majority of the country is dealing with.

Many people are making their way to Miami-Dade and Broward to escape the freeze.

Most people Local 10 News’ Ian Margol spoke to on Wednesday either said they came to the region specifically to avoid the cold weather back home or they already had a trip planned, and are just happy to be here.

That’s because, while people to our north are digging snow, the only digging going on down here is for sand castles.

Hollywood Beach has been absolutely packed with people visiting from all over the country.

Some came for the Orange Bowl or the Dolphins game against the Packers, some are visiting loved ones, and others, like one couple from Buffalo, saw the cold weather coming, packed up the car, and got out.

Michaela & Jacob Held/Visiting from Buffalo:

“We came down the night that the snow was hitting and we drove down through the snow,” said Michaela and Jacob Held from Buffalo. “Straight through. There were some spots where the snow was almost 10 feet in the air or higher and there was some pretty bad accidents up there.”

That couple said wind chill near their home got down to negative -15 degrees earlier this week.

Quite a difference than the cold front we experience in South Florida.