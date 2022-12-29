Drag show tour performing in Fort Lauderdale under investigation

A Fort Lauderdale drag show is under investigation amid complaints it was marketed for children.

This is not the first time these type of events have been caught in the crosshairs of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.

The Christmas-themed drag show tour is under investigation following complaints the event marketed sexually explicit performances to children.

The Department of Business and Professional Regulation warned the show if they don’t imply that children are not allowed, they will suspend its licenses.

Expressing explicit performances toward children is a crime in Florida.