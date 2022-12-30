78º

LIVE

Local News

Cops sweep Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Orange Bowl

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

Tags: Miami Gardens, Miami-Dade County, Sports
Ahead of Tennessee taking on Clemson in the Orange Bowl Friday night, Miami-Dade police conducted a security sweep of Hard Rock Stadium.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Ahead of Tennessee taking on Clemson in the Orange Bowl Friday night, Miami-Dade police conducted a security sweep of Hard Rock Stadium.

Officers with K-9 dogs scoured the stadium ahead of the big bowl game Friday morning.

“Some dogs you will see, some dogs you won’t see, but they’re just here as one of the layers of protection for the patrons come into the Orange Bowl today,” MDPD Lt. Jeff Schmitinger, with the agency’s K-9 unit, said. “We also have the bomb squad, our SWAT team and aviation and all our different units that are going to be out here just to make sure everybody stays safe.”

Police said officers will remain at the stadium until after the game to ensure a safe experience.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

email

facebook

twitter

instagram