Cops sweep Hard Rock Stadium ahead of Orange Bowl

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Ahead of Tennessee taking on Clemson in the Orange Bowl Friday night, Miami-Dade police conducted a security sweep of Hard Rock Stadium.

Officers with K-9 dogs scoured the stadium ahead of the big bowl game Friday morning.

“Some dogs you will see, some dogs you won’t see, but they’re just here as one of the layers of protection for the patrons come into the Orange Bowl today,” MDPD Lt. Jeff Schmitinger, with the agency’s K-9 unit, said. “We also have the bomb squad, our SWAT team and aviation and all our different units that are going to be out here just to make sure everybody stays safe.”

Police said officers will remain at the stadium until after the game to ensure a safe experience.