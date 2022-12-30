79º

Miami airport garages ‘near capacity’; FLL says use departures roadway for pickup

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

American Airlines Boeing 737 Max gets ready to depart Miami International Airport on Dec. 29, 2020. (WPLG)

MIAMI – Parking garages at Miami International Airport were “near capacity” Friday and officials encouraged flyers to find alternate means of getting to the airport besides parking.

It comes amid a very busy and, for many travelers, chaotic holiday travel season.

“Travelers should seek other ways to the airport, such as being dropped off by family, friends, ride-share services, taxis, or public transportation like Metrorail’s Orange Line,” a statement from the airport said.

Meanwhile, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is trying to ease traffic congestion in its arrivals area. Through Tuesday, Jan. 3, airport officials are recommending to advise those arriving to head to the upper level departures area and pick up family or friends there.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport issues an advisory due to heavy traffic. (Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport)

