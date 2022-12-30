Two South Florida politicians call it quits after state law ruling

The Miami-Dade school board vice chair and a council member in Miami Shores have quit their posts over a new state law.

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Public School board vice chair Lubby Navarro will leave her post and so will Miami Shores council member Crystal Wagar, Local 10 learned Friday.

Both resignations come a day after a federal judge made a ruling on a new state law that bans politicians from being lobbyists. Navarro was selected as vice chair this past November and has been a member of the school board since 2015. Navarro is a registered lobbyist for the South Broward Hospital District.

Wagar was the former mayor of Miami Shores. Miami Shores city manager confirmed Wagar’s resignation.

They resigned a day before the new law goes into effect.

Judge Beth Bloom was asked to temporarily suspend the state law that implements Amendment 12, which prohibits public officials from lobbying for money during their term in office and for six years after they leave office, but Bloom denied the request on Thursday.

#BREAKING: In light of new state law that bans politicians from being lobbyists, @WPLGLocal10 confirms @MDCPS School Board member @LubbyNavarro quit! Board will have appoint new vice chair Jan. 18. @GovRonDeSantis will have to appoint new member. #STORY: https://t.co/ouUkOnzKmE — Hatzel Vela (@HatzelVelaWPLG) December 30, 2022

In February, the state legislature approved the law that implements the amendment.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed it in May and it goes into effect on Dec. 31.

Wagar was a plaintiff along with Rene Garcia, currently a Miami-Dade County Commissioner and former chair of the Republican Party in Miami-Dade as well as Javier Fernandez, a Democrat and currently the mayor of South Miami, who took the law to federal court saying that it restricted their political free speech rights.

The lawsuit filed in federal court alleges that the state law signed by DeSantis in May is “...unjustifiably and unconstitutionally restrict Plaintiffs’ core political speech rights, associational rights and rights to petition the government in violation of the First Amendment to the United States Constitution...”

Politicians across Florida now have until the end of the year to decide if they want to continue to hold public office or keep their lobbying jobs.

Another hearing will be held on the issue on Jan. 27 at 11 a.m.