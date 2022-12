MEDLEY, Fla. – A serious crash on the Palmetto Expressway left at least one person injured Friday afternoon.

The crash happened just after 12:15 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the expressway, south of the Okeechobee Road exit.

The injured patient was airlifted to a local trauma center, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Officials closed the northbound lanes of the highway as they investigated, according to Florida 511.

The northbound lanes of the highway reopened by 1:30 p.m.