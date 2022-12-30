Police: ‘Irritated’ job seeker hits Medley businessman with car

MEDLEY, Fla. – A Hollywood man faces two felony charges after police arrested him Thursday. Raul Alejandro Padilla is accused of hitting a Medley business owner with his car after he was told the company wasn’t hiring.

According to a Medley police arrest report, Padilla, 50, walked into the Prieto Brother’s Corporation trucking company at 7980 NW 82nd Place on Dec. 12 and asked an employee for a job application. He was given one but was informed that the company wasn’t hiring.

Padilla asked the worker to complete the application for him, police said, but she informed him that that was something he needed to do. According to the police report, he then left. But, the report said, he came back the next day.

Padilla reportedly sat close to the same employee, making her “uncomfortable,” causing her to move away, but then continued to move in closer, the report states.

“After explaining to (Padilla) numerous times that the company was not hiring, (he) became irritated and began flailing his arms all around, creating more discomfort for (the employee),” according to the arrest report.

When asked to leave, Padilla refused and the owner intervened and threatened to call police. Padilla left, got into his car and “began talking loudly.” The business owner snapped a photo of the car’s license plate. That’s when Padilla put the car into reverse and tried backing over the owner, according to the report. The owner got out of the way, but then ended up in front of the car and Padilla tried to run him over again, according to police.

He was struck “on his left hip and leg area,” according to investigators, and “sustained several scratches on his arms as a result of placing his arms on the vehicle’s hood in an attempt to get out of (its) direct path.”

Padilla fled the scene. He was arrested on Dec. 29 on one count of aggravated battery with a weapon and another count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $15,000 bond.