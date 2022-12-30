Two women arrested for stealing Christmas gifts from mail truck in Key Biscayne, police say

KEY BISCAYNE, Fla. – A pair of grinches were arrested Friday after being accused of stealing multiple Christmas gifts from a mail truck in Key Biscayne.

According to police, two women were seen following a mail truck around the island and stole package after package from several different locations in the area.

Police later identified the suspects as 25-year-old Jassalyn Marie Moss and 23-year-old Anyel Gutierrez.

Police say an alert resident saw the pair opening packages behind a church and notified them.

Key Biscayne officers with the help of Miami-Dade police took down the suspects.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa told Local 10 News’ Rosh Lowe that the duo was found with children’s toys, handbags, clothing by various designers and an iPad case at the time of their arrest.

According to Sousa, “They made a statement that they were ‘down on the luck’ and we understand that but the moral of the story is that you don’t take advantage when your down.”

Sousa told Local 10 News that any thieves should think twice before committing a crime in his area.

“If you think you are going to come here and commit a crime you are going to get apprehended very quickly. This isn’t the place to commit a crime,” he said.

Police are now spending their pre-New Year’s weekend sifting through all the merchandise and trying to get the late-arriving Christmas gifts to their rightful owners.

The investigation is ongoing.