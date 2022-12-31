Miami Children’s Museum rings in the ‘Noon Year’

MIAMI – Happy New Year!

Well, not quite just yet, but it’s never too early to kick off a fabulous New Year’s party.

Miami Children’s Museum celebrated the New Year just a little bit earlier on Saturday.

Kids were able to ring in the New Year a few years early with a countdown to Noon.

The main hall of MCM was transformed into Times Square, with an apple juice toast and balloon drop, complete with confetti cannons.

The museum also had special activities and projects throughout the day.

The museum was open until 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, giving its little party animals plenty of time to get to bed.