Miami, Fort Lauderdale primed for 2023 New Year’s Eve celebration

MIAMI – Final preparations were officially underway Friday as the city of Miami and Fort Lauderdale get ready to host their 2023 New Year’s Eve party.

Tony Albelo, CEO of Engagelive, told Local 10 News that a virtual digitized “big orange” will be launched with its official laser countdown clock set to ascend 400 feet at the top of the InterContinental Miami hotel.

One of the biggest parties in South Florida will take place at Bayfront Park located at 301 Biscayne Blvd on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

With more than 20 performers set to take the big stage, some of the name include Latin Grammy Award winner Willy Chirino, virtuoso trumpet player Arturo Sandoval and Amaury Gutiérrez, along with many others.

The celebration also welcomes special guest Nomcebo Zikode, from South Africa, who together with DJ Master KG in 2020 created the popular song “Jerusalema” a hit that has crossed all borders and continents.

The event will be hosted by entertainers that include Amara La Negra, Carlos Aydan, Franjio Useche, Gabriela Vergara and Jeffrey Batista.

“So this year we expect even bigger crowds. We have more artists, a little more of everything right,” said Albelo. “It’s going to be non-stop music all night long.”

Over 100,000 people attended the event in 2021 but as the Pandemic is behind us, crowds will likely be larger in downtown Miami.

Local 10 News; Hatzel Vela also visited Fort Lauderdale as crews prepare for the big night.

The famous anchor is in place and will descend on Saturday night at Southwest 2nd Street and Southwest 5th Avenue, a tradition that goes back to 2015.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis told Local 10 News that the boating community will continue to be represented during the event.

“Fort Lauderdale uses its anchor which represents the yachting and boating community which we are the capital of the world,” he said.

The party in Fort Lauderdale starts at 4:30 p.m. and even includes an early countdown for the kids.

Admission is free for both events.

For more information about the events click here.