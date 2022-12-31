Tampa Bay quarterback, brothers help save 4 people involved in helicopter crash

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback became an unexpected hero Thursday when a helicopter crashed into Hillsborough Bay.

At a news conference Friday, Gabbert said that he and his two brothers were cruising nearby on jet skis when they heard a “faint noise” just south of Davis Island and rushed towards it.

The brothers arrived at the crash to find a sinking helicopter and 4 people in need of saving.

According to Gabbert, he was able to get two of the people out of the water and onto his jet ski, while his brothers helped a third person. A fourth occupant was helped out of the water by authorities, who he said arrived in record time.

Gabbert says he’s no hero but glad he was in the right place at the right time.

“I was doing the right thing,” he said. “You guys would do the exact same thing in that situation. I just happened to be in that situation and thankfully, it all turned out positive.

According to authorities, no one was injured in the crash.