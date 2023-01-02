Man charged in deadly 2020 Lauderhill crash; cops say he was high on weed

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Following a New Year’s Eve traffic stop, authorities arrested a North Lauderdale man on outstanding vehicular homicide and DUI manslaughter warrants.

The warrants were related to a deadly Thanksgiving Day 2020 crash in Lauderhill.

Elijah Kamer, who turned 24 the day before his arrest Saturday, was booked into the Broward Main Jail.

According to a Lauderhill police arrest report, Kamer was driving a Dodge Durango in the 4200 block of Rock Island Road at around 10:20 p.m. that night, when he hit a Honda Pilot exiting a parking lot, causing the vehicle to skid off the road and catch fire.

Its driver, who wasn’t identified in the report, later died at Broward Health Medical Center.

Following the crash, the report states that a responding officer smelled cannabis in Kamer’s vehicle and a toxicology test revealed the drug’s presence in his blood. He was also in possession of nearly 14 grams of cannabis.

Officers said Kamer admitted to smoking the drug “regularly.”

Police said information obtained from the vehicle’s event data recorder showed Kamer was driving 98 mph in a 40 mph zone seconds before impact.

A judge set Kamer’s bond at $210,000 Sunday.

During his court appearance, prosecutors noted that he has racked up four speeding tickets since 2017, as well as prior convictions for speeding, careless driving and two rear-end collisions.