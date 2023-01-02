Shooting injures 1 in Fort Lauderdale, police say

A crime scene technician takes pictures of a gun, a pair of sandals and other evidence after a shooting on Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – An abandoned gun and a pair of black sandals were on the road after a shooting injured one person on Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

Police officers and Fire Rescue personnel responded to the area of Chateau Park Drive and Northwest 12 Street, near the Lauderdale Manors Park Pool.

Fire Rescue rushed the victim as a trauma alert to Broward Health Medical Center and the shooting remained under investigation on Monday night, according to Casey Liening, a spokeswoman for the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

A parked car had the driver’s side window shattered and at least two bullet holes. Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Crime scene area

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro and Photojournalist Curt Calhoon contributed to this report.