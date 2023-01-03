BSO: Woman arrested for sex trafficking 13-year-old after leaving Broward foster home

Hannah Ellsworth, 18, is facing multiple charges after being accused of sex trafficking a minor.

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an 18-year-old woman Monday who they said forced a 13-year-old girl to have sex with men after the two left a Southwest Ranches foster home.

According to an arrest report, Hannah Ellsworth and the victim left the home in November 2021 when Ellsworth was 17 and she later began making arrangements to have sex with men throughout the county to secure food, shelter and money.

Deputies said Ellsworth “hooked up” with a man who rented them a hotel room.

According to the arrest report, the 13-year-old initially refused to have sex for money, but Ellsworth eventually coerced her into having a threesome with the man who rented them a hotel room and other men between Nov. 15, 2021, and Nov. 18, 2021.

Deputies said Ellsworth threatened the victim that she would not get paid if she did not participate.

The victim told deputies Ellsworth did not pay her after she was assaulted by two men, so she fled and was eventually found by the Plantation Police Department, according to the report.

Detectives found a cellphone belonging to Ellsworth that included videos on social media that they said show her sexually assaulting the victim.

Ellsworth appeared in bond court Tuesday where a judge handed down a sentence of no bond on count 1, sex trafficking of a minor, and $55,000 for counts 2-6 which include promoting sexual activity involving a victim under the age of 16 and lewd and lascivious battery of a victim under the age of 16.

A judge also ordered that Ellsworth wear a GPS and should not come in contact with the victim.