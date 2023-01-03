Video captures BASE jumpers falling over 50 stories from Miami skyscraper

MIAMI – A witness’s video shows a dangerous New Year’s Eve stunt in Miami that remained a mystery on Monday.

BASE, an acronym that stands for Building, Antenna, Span, and Earth, is a deadly extreme sport, yet the risks didn’t dissuade a trio on Saturday night in Brickell.

The resident who recorded the video wants answers. The security staff at the 50-story Icon Brickell Tower 3, also known as the W Miami Hotel Tower, at 485 Brickell Ave., was investigating.

The video shows three BASE jumpers falling down toward the Brickell Avenue Bridge as fireworks are displayed over the horizon. Their three companions watched from the building’s roof.

After deploying their parachutes, the three jumpers landed on the Miami Circle, a neighboring riverside archeological landmark that faces the mouth of the Miami River near Biscayne Bay.

A manager at The W Miami, which operates on the building’s first 15 floors, said the hotel’s staff was not aware of the BASE jumping. The residential building’s property manager did not respond to requests for comment.

The Miami Police Department did not provide an incident report. While Florida doesn’t have a law specifically prohibiting BASE jumping from skyscrapers, trespassing and disorderly conduct are arrestable offenses.

