2 arrested in Hollywood Christmas pajama party shooting

Frances David Bharose, 35, and Shemar Steve Dookie, 20, face charges in connection with a shooting that occurred Dec. 24, 2022, in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting at a Christmas pajama party in Hollywood last month that left a man and a woman injured, authorities announced Wednesday.

Frances David Bharose, 35, was taken into custody Dec. 27 by Hollywood police and U.S. Marshals on charges of second-degree attempted murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.

Shemar Steve Dookie, 20, was arrested two days later on Dec. 29 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and carrying a firearm while unlicensed.

According to Hollywood police, the shooting occurred just before 2:30 a.m. Dec. 24 outside a home in the 200 block of North 72nd Avenue.

The suspects’ arrest affidavits state that they attended a Christmas pajama party at the home and that Bharose appeared to already be intoxicated when he arrived.

Police said Bharose was asked to leave the home after he got into an argument with another man who he had asked to pour him a drink. The man had refused and told Bharose to do it himself, authorities said.

According to the affidavits, a witness was in the backyard a short time later when he heard a single gunshot.

Police said the witness then walked to the front door and saw Bharose shooting several times at a man.

The witness brought the victim inside and shut the door, tending to the victim until Fire Rescue personnel arrived.

According to authorities, the witness did not realize at the time that his mother had also been injured in the shooting.

Police said the male victim had been shot in the left side of his torso and on his left wrist. The woman was shot on the left side of her neck.

According to the affidavits, surveillance video shows Bharose walking toward the home and the woman is heard yelling at him to leave.

A man then exits the home and also tells Bharose to leave, but he is heard saying in the video that he is picking up his nephew, identified as Dookie.

Police said Bharose and the victims continued to argue and Bharose pointed a gun at the woman’s head before pointing it in another direction and shooting four times.

Police said the woman ran away and Bharose walked up to the male victim and shot him three times. The woman was standing near the front door and was struck by one bullet, authorities said.

Detectives later reviewed surveillance footage that showed Dookie also carrying what appeared to be a gun.

Police said the male victim told detectives that Dookie pointed the gun at his head and tried to pull the trigger but the gun malfunctioned.

Both victims were transported to Memorial Regional Hospital, and survived their injuries.