FPL worker suffers fatal electric shock in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida Power & Light worker died of electrocution on Wednesday in south Miami-Dade County, police said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel responded to the intersection of Southwest 162 Terrace and 107 Avenue in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood.

They rescued the worker near bucket trucks and power lines and rushed to Jackson South Medical Center’s Ryder Trauma Center.

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Frine Gomez and Managing Editor Alissa Merlo contributed to this report. Reporter Liane Morejon was on her way to the scene.

