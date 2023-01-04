Death investigation underway in North Lauderdale

Authorities are investigating after one person was found dead Wednesday morning in North Lauderdale.

The body was discovered in a residential area off Southwest 83rd Avenue and Fourth Court.

Authorities placed a blue tarp in front of a home before removing a body from the scene.

One man who lives in the area told Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia that the person who died does not live in the neighborhood, however authorities have not yet confirmed that.

A cause of death has also not been released.

