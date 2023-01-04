Man admits to Miami Midtown shooting over alleged stalking, police say

MIAMI – A man admitted to shooting at a driver in Miami Midtown traffic on Tuesday night and said that he was defending himself from an armed stalker who was part of a group that had hacked his phone, and car radio, according to police.

The driver reported a gunman approached his window and shot at him while he was stopped at about 8:40 p.m., near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 36 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.

ShotSpotter tech detected five rounds, according to the Miami police report. Detectives later identified the gunman as Michael Scott and reported he was armed with a Glock 17 when he was detained at about 12:45 a.m., Wednesday, nearby.

Scott, 52, was wearing a bulletproof vest when he told police officers that he works in security and that he decided to get out of his car while armed to defend himself from an armed stalker, according to police.

Scott, of Gladeview, said the driver, who was a member of “the group” that stalked him, had pointed a long rifle at him, according to the arrest report. The driver was not injured, police said.

After questioning him, police officers arrested Scott on Wednesday morning, according to the arrest report. Miami-Dade County Corrections and Rehabilitation records show him at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at about 8:15 a.m.

Court records show Scott, who remained at TGK on Wednesday afternoon, was facing a charge of shooting or throwing a deadly missile. Detectives asked anyone with information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

