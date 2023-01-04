79º

Man hospitalized after Dania Beach stabbing, deputies say

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – An argument between two men led to a stabbing in Dania Beach Wednesday morning, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies were sent to the 1500 block of Southwest Second Avenue just after 7:30 a.m. and medics took the victim to the hospital.

Codd said deputies detained the other man.

Officials didn’t specify what the argument was about.

Video from Sky 10 showed crime scene tape up near the Sheridan Suites Apartments Hotel, which is located near the intersection of Sheridan Street and U.S. 1.

Codd said BSO detectives are investigating.

