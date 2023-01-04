Recall Alert: Gourmet popcorn recalled over allergen risk

Take a close look at all of your holiday goodies. A gourmet popcorn company is recalling its products over an allergen risk.

Avery’s Savory Popcorn is recalling all of its flavors because the products may contain milk, soy and/or peanuts.

The gourmet popcorn was distributed in Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Maryland, Ohio, Oklahoma, Rhode Island and Texas.

If you purchased the products between Nov. 20, 2022 and Dec. 20, 2022, the company asks that you throw it away.

For details about how to contact the company to receive a full refund, click on this link.