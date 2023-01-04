Search for robber prompts street closures in Miami, police say

MIAMI – The search for a robber in a stolen motor scooter prompted police officers to close streets on Tuesday in Miami.

The area that was restricted at about 9:30 p.m. was from Northwest Eighth to Ninth avenues and Second to Third streets, according to the Miami Police Department.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Location

Related social media

TRAFFIC ALERT: We have temporarily set a perimeter between NW 8 to 9 Avenues and 2 - 3 Streets due to a bail out of a stolen motor scooter. Vehicular and Pedestrian traffic are restricted. Please avoid the area temporarily. pic.twitter.com/Jc47qJvVHe — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) January 4, 2023

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.