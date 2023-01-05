Florida jail deputy busted selling pot brownies to inmates, sheriff says

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A Florida detention deputy’s lucrative side hustle selling pot brownies to inmates ended this week, his now-former boss says.

After the bust, Hillsborough County Deputy Terry Bradford, Jr., 25, found himself behind bars.

Sheriff Chad Chronister announced Bradford’s arrest Thursday, according to Tampa ABC affiliate WFTS. He worked at the county’s Falkenburg Road Jail.

Chronister said that a source within the jail tipped investigators off, telling them Bradford had an order coming in Wednesday, the station reports.

According to the station, when Bradford walked into work Wednesday, deputies found more than a pound of cannabis-laced brownies he had individually packaged and ready for sale.

Chronister said Bradford pocketed at least a “few thousand dollars,” possibly more, from the operation. WFTS reports that Bradford, who was later fired, accepted payments from inmates via Cash App.

The sheriff told local media outlets that the true extent of the profits remains unknown and the agency is looking into whether other deputies were involved.

Bradford faced charges of introducing contraband into a detention facility and possession of a controlled substance.

WFTS reports that it’s possible that inmates involved could also face charges.

Jail records show Bradford was released from custody Thursday.