Police seek driver after 2 pedestrians hurt in separate Miami Beach hit-and-runs

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Police are seeking a driver they say is responsible for injuring two pedestrians in two separate hit-and-run crashes in Miami Beach on Thursday afternoon.

According to Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a spokesperson for the Miami Beach Police Department, the first crash happened around 3:45 p.m. near 44th Street and Collins Avenue.

Rodiguez said the driver hit another pedestrian moments later, near 57th Street on Collins Avenue.

Police asked officer to be on the lookout for a black four-door sedan with tinted windows.

Both victims were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center by Miami Beach Fire Rescue.

According to authorities, southbound lanes on Collins Avenue are open while northbound lanes have only one lane open at this time.

Drivers were encouraged to use Pine Tree Drive as an alternate.