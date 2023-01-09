Parents furious over sudden closing of Miami private school

MIAMI – A group of South Florida parents are demanding answers after a Miami school closed with little notice.

Parents and students gathered outside the private Allapattah Wynwood School on Monday, many who say the news of the closing was a bombshell.

“All the parents are out here since 8:30 this morning,” said concerned mother Jennifer Hernandez.

Those parents want answers, confused as to why the school suddenly closed in the first place. Local 10 News has learned an alleged family dispute led to the closure.

Parents say they were told the school would reopen Monday, but then they received a letter dated Dec. 20 from the attorney who represents the school and its executive director.

It said, in part: “Unfortunately, due to missing information and investigations being conducted by several different governmental agencies prompted by phone calls to said agencies, the school will be closing starting December 23, 2022 until further notice.”

The letter goes on to say the school reorganization, school property and key information dealing with the school cannot be located, which the letter argues is hindering with the administration of the school.

Many parents say they didn’t receive letter over the holidays, and they’re fuming that the school is now closed.

“We are so frustrated because as parents, we can’t go to work because all of our children are supposed to be in school,” Hernandez said.

What’s worse, these parents don’t have many options as transferring to another private school at this point in the academic year is tough.

“We’ve reached out to numerous schools around the neighborhood and none have vacancies for our kids,” Hernandez said.

Even if there were vacancies they say, because the school is closed, they can’t even get the transfer documents to be able to move their kids.

“It’s illegal for them to be out without any education,” said Hernandez. “It’s not right.”

Records show the school has had a business license since 1985.