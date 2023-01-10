BSO: Pembroke Park triple shooting leaves 1 dead, 2 injured

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a triple shooting in Pembroke Park that left one dead and two others injured Monday night, authorities said.

According to detectives, Pembroke Park police officers responded to the shooting around 7:20 p.m. near the 5500 block of Southwest 41st Street and discovered three individuals suffering from gunshot wounds.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue responded and pronounced a man dead at the scene and transported the two injured victims to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Authorities have not yet released any information on the victims involved in the shooting or the suspect involved.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story.