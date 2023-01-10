Doral cops nab 3 men with 2 dozen stolen women’s shoes, police say

Officers busted a trio of men who stole nearly $1,000 worth of women’s shoes from a Doral store and stuffed them into a suitcase Monday, according to police.

According to a police report, the shoe snatching happened at the Burlington store on Northwest 107th Avenue in Doral at around 8 p.m.

But they never made it out of the store.

Police arrested these three men, who appeared in Miami-Dade bond court Tuesday:

Yordan Prats Piloto, 40, of Miami

Jesus Gaytan, 37, of Hialeah

Liber Alvarez Rodriguez, 33, of Miami

According to the report, an employee spotted the men loading up the ladies’ footwear into a large suitcase and called police.

Police said the men removed all of the anti-theft devices from the shoes using a “magnetic object.”

If “Burlington” and “theft” sound familiar together, you’re not experiencing deja vu.

In late November, a bold bandit was spotted dragging out a boatload of purses from the company’s store in Hialeah.

Police later arrested 31-year-old Alberto Cruz in connection to that crime.

Local 10 News is still working to learn whether the three men arrested in Doral have any connection to Cruz.

Each of the three men in the Doral incident faced 24 counts of using an antishoplifting or inventory control device countermeasure and one count of third-degree grand theft.

A judge set a $10,000 bond for each suspect.