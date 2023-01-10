Man sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for sex trafficking girl in Broward County

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 30-year-old man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of sex trafficking a teenager in Broward County who had been reported missing, authorities announced Tuesday.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, the agency was contacted last year about a missing teen from Florida who was believed to have been a victim of sex trafficking in Broward County.

BSO’s Human Trafficking Unit tracked the teen down at an address in Oakland Park within weeks and arrested a man who was found with her.

“At that time, the suspect, Darryl Odely Jr., was arrested on a charge of interference with the custody of a minor,” a BSO news release stated. “The Broward State Attorney’s Office declined to pursue that charge as it was determined the offense did not occur in Broward County; however, a federal investigation was also underway.”

Authorities said that during the follow-up investigation with the FBI, it was discovered that Odely was indeed sex trafficking the victim in Broward County, advertising the victim for sex on websites known for human trafficking and sex work.

According to BSO, Odely was arrested again in Hollywood in August.

He was found guilty of the federal charges in October and in December, he was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison to be followed by five years of federal probation.