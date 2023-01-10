Miami woman accused of stabbing roommate over missing cellphone

MIAMI – A Miami woman was arrested over the weekend after she repeatedly stabbed one of her roommates, authorities said.

The incident was reported Saturday night in the 5500 block of Northwest 12th Court.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Abigail Seane Hennington, 20, lives at the home with another woman and a man, and got into an argument with the woman after the woman said her cellphone was missing.

Police said Hennington then, without warning, grabbed a kitchen knife and began to stab the victim on the right side of her body.

The man who also lives at the home told police that he had just left his apartment and stopped to speak with a neighbor when he heard loud screaming coming from inside his home.

Police said the man then quickly ran back to his apartment and found the victim bleeding and walking toward the front porch, where she collapsed.

He then saw Hennington standing behind the victim before she fled the scene, authorities said.

The victim was transported to a hospital, where she underwent surgery.

Hennington was taken into custody a short time later at a Sunoco gas station on 36th Street.

Police said she invoked her right not to provide a statement to detectives without legal representation.

She was arrested on a charge of attempted murder and is being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.