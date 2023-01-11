Davie teams up with Hard Rock to create human trafficking awareness campaign

(Wilfredo Lee, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE- In this Jan. 19, 2021, file pot, The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is illuminated at night in Hollywood, Fla. Florida Gov. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

DAVIE, Fla. – The town of Davie is partnering with the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, in recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day.

According to event organizers, the Hard Rock Casino’s guitar will light up blue at 8 p.m. Wednesday in recognition of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day, which is recognized on Jan. 11 each year.

The color blue is a way to show support for the campaign.

During a Jan. 4 town council meeting, town leaders read a proclamation into the record which reinforces the support in protecting the victims’ rights and acknowledges the physical and emotional trauma they have suffered in hopes of strengthening the goal to eliminate human trafficking.

The town has also created a partnership with the Soroptimist International of Davie to bring awareness to human trafficking.

According to town leaders, the organization works with middle and high school students to alert and educate them about the growing problem in South Florida.

The U.S. Department of State has provided some signs to be on the lookout for human trafficking and how people can do their part to protect those who are being targeted.

Some of the signs include:

Living with employer

Poor living conditions

Multiple people in a cramped space

Inability to speak to individual alone

Answers appear to be scripted and rehearsed

Employer is holding identity documents

Signs of physical abuse

Submissive or fearful

Unpaid or paid very little

Under 18 and in prostitution

The Davie Police Department is urging anyone that is being victimized or believes they know a potential victim, to immediately call 911. You can also contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.