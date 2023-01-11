South Florida migrants benefitting from Biden’s parole program

After President Joe Biden issued his new parole program, man South Florida migrants and their families are already benefitting

MIAMI – After President Joe Biden announced nearly one week ago that he is expanding a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela, many South Floridians are already benefitting.

Maria Colina told Local 10 News reporter Hatzel Vela that in one week, she was able to bring her grandparents in from Venezuela.

“It was very surprising,” she said.

Almost a week after the president announced the program, Immigration Attorney Willy Allen says he knows a couple of people who have been notified they can come in legally.

“You have people already arriving in the United States,” he said. “The truth is it’s been extremely quick, extremely efficient.”

Colina explained to Local 10 News how the process works.

The process starts on the United States citizenship and immigration services website, where a friend or relative has to vouch and prove they’re taking financial responsibility for the immigrant,” she said.

It means that those coming by way of this parole program will not qualify for social programs.

Once approved, those who are trying to come to the U.S. will use an app in their countries to upload relevant documents like a passport and picture.

“it’s very important because for U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the IP address has to show where you are,” said Allen.

Migrants will undergo robust security vetting before they’re authorized to travel.

“At the end of the day, the fact that you’ve gone through this process until you’re admitted and got your parole, you can still be sent back,” Allen said.

The application process is free and the only costs would be linked to travel.

With this parole program, you could see around 90,000 Cubans enter the U.S. every year.

Because the U.S. Embassy in Havana has reopened, this means another 20,000 Cubans can come by way of family reunification.

After adding another 20,000 immigrant visas, it means the U.S. could see 130,000 Cubans arrive annually.

“I expect a great decrease coming in that fashion and I think it will even decrease the efforts to come by sea,” said Allen.

For more information on the application process for Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans to enter the country, click here.