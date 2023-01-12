Deputies: Man arrested in Florida Keys for bashing woman’s head into car window, pavement

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – A 54-year-old man from Key West was arrested Wednesday after he bashed a woman’s head into a car window and the pavement, authorities announced Thursday.

According to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Adam Linhardt, deputies were called to Mile Marker 40 on the Overseas Highway around 6:50 p.m. regarding a battery.

Deputies arrived at the south end of the Seven Mile Bridge and found the 46-year-old victim who told them that the suspect, Terry Sean Milligan, had been drinking all day before falling asleep in the front passenger seat of their vehicle.

Linhardt said in a news release that the woman stopped to walk her dog and the sound of the car door woke up Milligan, enraging him.

According to Linhardt, “Milligan grabbed the victim by the hair and began smashing her head against the windshield, causing part of it to break. He also smashed her head against the vehicle door.”

The victim told authorities that she got out of the vehicle, trying to seek help when Milligan grabbed her by the hair again, causing her to fall and then began bashing her head against the pavement.

“A witness who was parked nearby called 911 and corroborated the victim’s story,” Linhardt said. “The woman’s injuries also corroborated her story.”

Linhardt said the victim declined to be taken to a hospital.

Authorities said Milligan was found hiding nearby and was taken into custody.

He faces charges of aggravated battery and damage to property.