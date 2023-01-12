Police respond to rollover crash in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Police responded to a rollover crash in Pembroke Pines Thursday morning.

According to Pembroke Pines police, it happened around 10:40 a.m. in the area of Palm Avenue and Taft Street.

Authorities said southbound and northbound traffic along Palm Avenue, in front of the Pines Dental shopping plaza, is being diverted by officers.

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route along Douglas Road or Hiatus Road.

Authorities have not said what led up to the crash or if anyone was injured.

No other details were immediately released.