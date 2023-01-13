Police investigating after body found in Lauderhill canal

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – Police are investigating after the body of a man was discovered in a Lauderhill canal on Friday afternoon.

According to authorities, Lauderhill Police responded to the 1200 block of Northwest 43rd Avenue after receiving a call of a person in the canal.

Investigators said units arrived at the scene and discovered what appeared to be a black man. unknown age, floating in the canal.

Police said the body was pulled to the canal embankment and was pronounced dead.

Detectives have not revealed the identity of the man or how he ended up in the water.

Anyone with info is asked to contact Lauderhill Police Department or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

This is a developing story.