City leaders discuss smoking ban in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH,Fla. – The city of Miami Beach held a press conference on Friday morning after a smoking ban was implemented on New Year’s Day to prevent people from smoking on municipal parks and public beaches.

Under the new measure, a person can be fined $100 and spend up to 60 days in jail for a first-time violation.

According to a press release, “giant cigarette butt sculptures will be temporarily placed in the sand during the news conference for a dramatic photo op aiming to educate the public about the new smoking ban that officially became law this month.”

Miami Beach City Commissioner Alex Fernandez said he sponsored the measure to keep the city’s beaches pristine and protect sea turtles, seabirds and other wildlife.

“We finally have the ability to protect mother nature in Miami Beach,” he said. “The most important part is the public respecting the environment.”

According to J.P. Florida Director of Conservation for Ocean Conservancy J.P. Brooker, cigarette butts are the most commonly recovered item during coastal cleanup efforts.

“Our city believes in preserving and protecting our environment,” Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said at the press conference. “We want people to understand that you don’t need to smoke to enjoy our beaches.”

Gelber said he expects immediate change with this new law in place.

“I expect everyone to comply with the new law in place,” he said. “This is about educating others that they can’t smoke on our beach and if you’re going to smoke, do it somewhere else.”

Watch the 10:00 a.m. press conference in the video below: