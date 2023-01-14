Humane Society of Broward County helping adult pets find permanent homes

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County continued its search Saturday on finding a loving, permanent home for adult pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Broward County Humane Society, brought out 6-year-old Nelson, who has been at the shelter since November.

Wachter believes he is getting passed over because the humane society is starting to receive more smaller, younger puppies.

“If you’re looking for a dog that’s sweet, well-behaved and wants to cuddle on the couch and meet new people, then Nelson is the dog for you,” Wachter said.

Wachter says that Nelson was heartworm positive when he arrived at the shelter and has since undergone treatment.

After receiving two different injections, veterinarians had to shave a bit of Nelson’s fur on the back, but she says the hair will eventually grow back.

Wachter also brought in a 2-year-old dog named “Mrs. Claus” who has been at the shelter before Thanksgiving.

She says Mrs. Claus could be part Australian Cattle Dog and is also looking for a loving home.

For more information on adopting adult dogs and smaller puppies please click here or scan the QR code in the video above.

They can also schedule a doggy date for any pets that are looking for a friend.