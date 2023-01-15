Broward woman celebrates 100th birthday surrounded by family

HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – A South Florida woman is celebrating a major milestone birthday.

Beverly Freedman turned 100 years old on Friday.

She celebrated her special day with the people she loves most, her family, and just like her grandchildren, she is full of youthful energy.

Freedman said the key to a long and healthy life is to stay active.

“When I was 17 I took yoga classes and the instructor said if you do these moves everyday you’ll live to be 100, and here I am,” she said.

When she’s not playing bridge, you can find Freedman swimming, shopping or going for a walk.

“Her claim to fame is she stood on her head until she was 95 years old, and she taught all of us how to stand on our head as well, which is really fun,” said Friedman’s granddaughter Rachel Manning.