LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A large fire broke out on Sunday afternoon in Lauderhill.

Dozens of firefighters worked to extinguish the flames as smoke poured from the apartment building.

It happened at a building on the 5300 block of Northwest 25th Street.

A resident of the building told Local 10 News she was sitting in her living room when the fire sparked.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire.