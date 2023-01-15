Man previously arrested for child abuse back in jail for trying to rob Publix

A South Florida man arrested for child abuse, accused of dropping a baby at a Walmart, is back in jail for a different crime.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man arrested for child abuse, accused of dropping a baby at a Walmart, is back in jail for a different crime.

On Saturday 31-year-old Patrick Abbott faced a judge on armed robbery charges.

Police say last week Abbott handed a Publix worker a note written on a receipt demanding money, claiming he had a gun.

The note read, “read carefully. I have a gun with me and put the money in the bag,” according to police.

After the victim read the note, police said she pretended to help a co-worker and called for help.

Abbott left empty handed, and was later arrested after officers caught up with him on the 100 block of Northeast 50th Street throwing the note away.

He was later identified by the victim and taken into custody. The gun he claimed to have turned out to be a black stapler, police said.

The Publix is located at 4870 Biscayne Boulevard in Miami.

Abbott was recently out on a felony bond for another incident last month, in which an off-duty officer witnessed him repeatedly dropping a 4-month-old baby in the parking lot of a Miami Walmart.

His bond was set at $7,500 dollars.