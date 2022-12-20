Off-duty Miami-Dade cop witnessed man drop baby at Walmart, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man is facing a child abuse charge after police accused him of dropping a baby at a northwest Miami-Dade Walmart Monday afternoon.

Miami-Dade police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Patrick Abbott, who lives on the streets of Miami, on Tuesday morning.

According to an arrest report, just after 4 p.m., customers at the Walmart at 3200 NW 79th St., in the county’s Gladeview area, witnessed Abbott drop the 4-month-old baby girl “on the floor” and reported it to an off-duty Miami-Dade police officer who was working a detail at the store.

As the officer approached Abbott, she saw him drop the baby again, the report states.

Abbott “then walked away from the victim only to then return to the victim and pick her up as bystanders began to scream and run to (her),” police wrote.

The officer then detained Abbott and got the baby. Medics took the little girl to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Under police questioning, Abbott claimed he “only dropped the victim by accident once,” the report states.

The report doesn’t state what relation, if any, Abbott had to the child.

Abbott was being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $5,000 bond as of Tuesday morning.