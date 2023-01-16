3 injured, 1 killed in shooting at Homestead duplex

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Homestead.

The shooting was reported at 3:48 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest Sixth Street.

According to authorities, Homestead police officers were flagged down by passersby who notified them about a shooting in the area.

Officers received a ShotSpotter alert at the same time, which led them to the home where the shooting occurred.

According to police, officers arrived to find three men and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded a short time later and pronounced one of the men, identified only as a 24-year-old Black man, dead at the scene.

The surviving three victims were transported to Jackson South Medical Center in stable condition. Police identified the surviving victims only as a 29-year-old Black woman, a 24-year-old Black man, and a 20-year-old Black man.

Police said the shooter or shooters fled the scene in an unknown vehicle before officers arrived.

A motive remains unclear.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.