Former Surfside commission candidate facing first-degree murder charge

SURFSIDE, Fla. – A woman who once ran to be a commissioner in the Town of Surfside is now facing a capital murder charge.

Documents obtained by Local 10 News show the warrant for the arrest of 52-year-old Shannon Gallagher was issued for a murder that happened in March of last year.

Gallagher was smiling for her mugshot while wearing a neck brace. Her attorney said during a court hearing that she was injured while being transported to jail.

The well-known Surfside resident was charged with premeditated first-degree murder with a firearm.

Gallagher is known as an outspoken critic of developers and ran for the Surfside Town Commission last year, but lost.

The California licensed attorney-turned-politician-turned-murder suspect was not seen in her first court appearance over the weekend, but she did speak, saying she’d been in accident and requested medical attention.

Documents show her arrest warrant was issued on Dec. 14 following a grand jury indictment, but details of the case remain sealed.

Gallagher’s attorney declined to speak on the case, saying the indictment remains sealed for now.

Those documents could be unsealed as soon as Tuesday.