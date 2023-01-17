18-year-olds charged in fatal shooting at Liberty City park

MIAMI – A pair of 18-year-old men face charges in connection to a fatal shooting at a park in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood earlier this month.

Jail records show Alexis Saul Ramirez and Bryan Ezequiel Ortiz were booked into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center early Tuesday morning, following their arrests.

According to a Miami police arrest report, at a minute before midnight on Jan. 2, officers were sent to Simonhoff Park, located at 1850 NW 54th St., after receiving a ShotSpotter call.

Police arrived to find a male shot multiple times and Miami Fire Rescue crews pronounced him dead soon after.

The report states officers found three spent .380 caliber casings near the victim, whom police did not identify.

Surveillance video showed a silver sedan parked near the park and showed Ortiz entering and exiting his home, located adjacent to the park, then walking past the car towards the park, the report states.

Police wrote that the video shows a male entering the sedan afterwards. The vehicle then reversed and traveled west on Northwest 54th Street.

Police eventually located both teenagers.

On Monday, they arrested Ramirez at his home in Hialeah Gardens.

Both men spoke with police, but officials redacted information from those interviews in the arrest report, which does not specify a motive for the killing.

Ramirez was charged with second-degree murder, while Ortiz was charged with accessory after the fact.

Ramirez was being held without bond, while Ortiz was held on a $7,500 bond.