BSO: Suspect arrested in connection with Dania Beach shooting that left 1 man dead

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Hollywood man Friday in connection with a shooting in Dania Beach that left a man dead last month, authorities said.

According to BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, deputies were called to the 700 block of Southwest 10th Street shortly before 2 p.m. Dec. 27 and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Detectives later identified the victim as 24-year-old Tra-Onzx Tranel Pierre.

Pierre was taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and was later pronounced dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

According to St. Louis, investigators later identified 24-year-old Romin Audeus as the shooter and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He was transported to the BSO Main Jail and faces one count of first-degree murder.

Authorities are urging anyone with further information about the shooting to contact Det. Samantha Cottam at 954-321-4544 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.