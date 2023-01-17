Commissioners want to rename section of NW 162 Avenue after slain Miami-Dade police officer

MIAMI – Miami-Dade commissioners want to rename a section of Northwest 162 Avenue from 56 to 72 streets after the 45th Miami-Dade police officer who died while on duty.

Officer Cesar “Echy” Echaverry was 29 years old when he died at Jackson Memorial Hospital, two days after a Dania Beach robbery suspect shot him on Aug. 15, 2022, near the intersection of Northwest 62 Street and Seventh Avenue, police said.

The robbery suspect had crashed against a pole and was running when Echaverry, who had been with the department for about five years, confronted him and tried to arrest him, police said.

Echaverry was born to Nicaraguan parents on Dec. 8, 1992, in Hialeah. He was a member of the varsity baseball team at John A. Ferguson Senior High School. He was engaged to marry Stephanie Vargas. The couple had been together since seventh grade.

Echaverry joined MDPD in April 2017 and died as a member of the department’s highly-trained robbery intervention detail.

Commissioners Roberto J. Gonzalez and Kionne L. McGhee are the co-prime sponsors of the Officer Cesar Echaverry Way resolution that was part of the commission’s agenda Tuesday.