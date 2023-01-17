Videos show rare great white shark sighting off Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A deep sea fishing trip off Fort Lauderdale turned into a rare great white shark sighting on Tuesday.

Fort Lauderdale Fishing Charters reported catching the apex predator, tagging it, and releasing it at 301 Seabreeze Blvd.

Ocearch, a nonprofit marine research foundation conducting satellite tracking studies, reported tracking two greats on Jan. 14 to Florida’s Atlantic Coast: Ironbound, a 12-foot 4-inch adult male weighing about 1,190 pounds, pinged at about 7:35 a.m., east of Biscayne Bay. Maple, an 11-foot 7-inch sub-adult female weighing about 1,264 pounds, pinged at about 8:15 a.m., east of Key Largo.

Ocearch’s studies showed that some North Atlantic great white sharks migrate to Florida for the winter.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Alexa Velez contributed to this report.