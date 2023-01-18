Broward school board swears in DeSantis’ appointee

Daniel Foganholi, Gov. Ron DeSantis's new appointee, joined the School Board of Broward County on Wednesday to represent District 1.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Daniel P. Foganholi, Gov. Ron DeSantis’s appointee, was sworn in on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale as a member of the School Board of Broward County.

DeSantis had already appointed Foganholi on April 19, 2022, to join the board on May 3, 2022, to represent District 5 after Rosalind Osgood’s departure to serve in the state’s senate.

After his service ended in November, DeSantis reappointed him to represent the board’s District 1.

Foganholi, who is of Brazilian descent, earned certificates in marketing and business management from Florida Atlantic University. He is also the director of legislative affairs for the Christian New Generations Children’s Ministries.